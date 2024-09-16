Othello-Area Shooting Suspect Arrested in Moses Lake

Update: Arceo-Martinez has been taken into custody by the Moses Lake Police Department.

On Monday, the Moses Lake PD received a tip about Arceo-Martinez's whereabouts, according to the department's Facebook page.

They set up surveillance near the homeless encampment by Fairchild Cinemas.

Arceo-Martinez was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. local time.

He will be charged in Franklin County.

Original post

Police in Adams and Franklin Counties are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting his mother and step-father.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Arceo-Martinez shot the pair at their home in the 9000 block of Sagehill Road near Othello on Sept. 15.

Investigators say both victims survived their injuries, but one was last known to be in critical condition at an area hospital.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Arceo-Martinez is believed to have fled from the residence immediately after the shootings and has not been seen since.

He was last known to be driving a white, 2009 Chevy Impala with Washington license plate #BRE7894.

Anyone who spots Arceo-Martinez is being advised not to approach him, as he is considered a dangerous suspect and may be armed. Instead, witnesses are asked to simply call their local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.