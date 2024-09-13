The City of Wenatchee has sold a 1 acre parcel at the site of the former Washington Department of Transportation Headquarters on North Wenatchee Avenue to a Yakima, WA commercial real estate developer.

The City Council gave it's unanimous approval to sell a 1 acre parcel at 1551 North Wenatchee Avenue for $1 million to Hogback Development LLC.

City Administrator Laura Gloria says Hogback's portfolio includes many Eastern Washington projects for many well known brands like hotel chain Marriott, as well as Jersey Mikes, Five Guys and Panera.

Hogback has not identified any specific plans for the site but Gloria said two or three projects could be developed on the site.

The purchas and sale agreement stipulates the City would have the right to approve the use of the parcel after those projects are identified.

Read more about Hogback Development LLC. The company specializes in commercial real estate development and acquisitions throughout the Northwest

