There is a fever building across the United States, especially in Washington state and in some ways, it's as contagious as COVID-19 but it only lasts for two weeks and it only happens once every four years, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

104 American athletes are qualified to compete in Italy in February. However, the US Olympic Committee still needs to select some of the team members.

As of this writing, (1/13/2026) we're still waiting for some of the final selections, but there is a published list of Confirmed US Winter Olympic competitors for you to look at.

As far as satisfying my unnatural need to watch the Winter Olympics as much as possible, except for curling. (OK, I'll even watch a little bit of that probably before it's all done.) NBC will be handling the coverage this year.

According to nbcsports.com,

‘All athletes who meet objective qualifying criteria and/or are nominated by their national governing bodies must still be approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Team USA is determined through international competition results, selection committees and U.S. Olympic Trials in some sports. There will ultimately be around 200 athletes on the team overall.’

So how do I go about watching the Winter Olympics? Well, first off, all the coverage will be handled on NBC. But the most extensive coverage will be covered on their streaming channel, Peacock.

If you want to avoid streaming, you'll be able to see NBC coverage on, of course, NBC. USA Network and CNBC.

NBC will do be doing at least five hours of coverage every day. When you add to that, the coverage on USA Network and CNBC, that adds up to way more hours of Olympics than my DVR would like to handle, but I'll manage somehow.

What are my personal favorites?

Short track speed skating.

For me, that's an absolute must. I have to watch all of it. It's just crazy.

Alpine skiing.

I really want to see if Mikaela Shiffrin can earn another medal. Gold would be awesome, but I would think any medal would be acceptable.

Biathlon.

I have no clue why I like to watch biathlon. I don't cross country ski, I don't shoot, but I find the whole process fascinating.

Figure skating.

I probably won't watch a lot of it, but I really want to see if Alysa Liu Can win a medal. She really is an amazing athlete, and she has a great story.

Luge

Say what you want, I've got to watch it. Those people are nuts.

There are many other sports in the Winter Olympics that I will probably want to watch.

Yes, it's true. I'm feeling it. Olympic fever is coming and it's coming fast.

Just a brief list of some Washingtonians that will be participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Eunice Lee from Tacoma, WA, will be competing in speed skating along with Cooper Mcleod from Kirkland, WA.

Ben Richardson from Issaquah, WA. will be competing in curling.

Corrine Stoddard from Tacoma, WA will be competing in speed skating.

Luc Violette from Lake Stevens, WA will be competing in curling.