Chelan County wants community feedback about the impacts of tourism.

Tourism Impact Project Overview

In partnership with BERK Consulting, the County is conducting a survey to develop a comprehensive report with recommendations for enhancing the impacts of tourism while mitigating negative effects.

The survey is part of the County's "Tourism Impact Project Overview," assessing how tourism impacts housing, public infrastructure, jobs, natural environment, and community. The project began in November 2024 and involves seven tasks. This survey is part of "Task 6". BERK has conducted stakeholder interviews, held meetings in Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee, and gathered research to develop an initial impact analysis.

How the Public Can Participate

BERK will begin the final task of their final report and presentations in October. It is expected to last until December.

The survey asks participants about their participation in community amenities, their thoughts on the impacts of tourism, and attitude measurement. It also asks participants to check off their three priorities for desired investment and mark areas tourism impacts the most.

Survey Deadline Approaching

The survey closes Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.