The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities has found Wenatchee Valley College out of compliance in several areas, including how it handles staff complaints and harassment.

Following an unscheduled April campus visit, the commission is requiring WVC to improve training for administrators and employees on ethical management, workplace communication, and preventing bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

The college has until August 2029 to fully address the issues, with a follow-up evaluation scheduled for spring 2026.

WVC has faced ongoing workplace culture concerns, including a recent $1 million settlement with a former professor over alleged gender-based harassment.

College officials say they are actively working to meet the commission’s recommendations and maintain a safe, respectful environment.