Wells Fargo closing 14 bank branches. One is in Washington state

I got my first savings account when I was in junior high, I thought it was a big deal, and I guess it was. I didn't save a whole lot, but I got to put money in the bank every time I mowed somebody's lawn.

Years later I have a checking account. I have to admit that I'm a horrible bookkeeper and so balancing my checkbook was a major tragedy in my life.

Now I pretty much do all of my banking online and it's a godsend. I don't have to stop by the bank every time I want to deposit a check. I very seldom stop by the bank to get some cash from the ATM. I can go online to my online banking account and know exactly what my balance is and who I need to pay next. It's all just way more convenient.

How was I to know that the way I do banking now could possibly precipitate one of the largest banks in the United States to close Bank branches.

Wells Fargo is having some problems, they're not huge problems, they have over 4000 banks in 36 states in the U S. Last year, the company closed 92 branches across the United States, and they apparently need to close 14 of them this year. One of them is here in Washington state.

According to themirror.com,

‘A popular national bank has announced that over a dozen branches will be closing. The aftermath of the covid pandemic completely reshaped how people shop, resulting in the death of some age-old institutions like department stores. Banks were one of the hardest hit, as in-person interactions were subsequently replaced by online banking.’

One of the things that any bank needs is confidence, not just in the money they have in the bank, but also, they need the confidence of their depositors in order to keep that money in the bank.

Last year (2024) Wells Fargo reported a net income of $18.6 billion. That pencils out to about $5.43 per share. So, the shareholders are happy, the former employees? Not so much. Here is the list of Wells Fargo banks that will be closed in 2025 (so far.)

321 University Drive, College Station, Texas

100 Nile Kinnick Dr, N. Adel, Iowa

1930 North Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas

7928 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, Virginia

3901 E. Grant Rd, Tucson, Arizona

225 108th Avenue N.E., Bellevue, Washington

7801 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina

1600 Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama

590 Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka, Florida

652 N. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, California

One Main Street, George, Utah

2611 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

687 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite 151, Encinitas, California

25100 F.M. 2100, Huffman, Texas

We have some really excellent local and regional banks in the Wenatchee Valley. Here's hoping they stay healthy so that you and I know where our money is.

