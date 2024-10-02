The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering the lethal removal of at least one wolf from the Onion Creek pack in NE Washington.

About two weeks ago, WDFW used lethal means to remove a yearling female and an adult male from the Onion Creek pack territory on September 19th following a series of livestock depredations.

On Monday, another calf was found dead in the Onion pack pack territory with evidence pointing to another wolf depredation.

The Sept. 30 depredation was in addition to three previous confirmed wolf depredations in the Onion pack territory across Stevens and Pend Oreille counties on the dates of August 10th, August 15th and September 9th.

Under guidelines of the WDFW Wolf Plan (PDF) and wolf-livestock interaction protocol, , the agency is considering another lethal removal, since the September 19th death was followed by additional livestock depredations.

WDFW staff have also been considering the use of non-lethal measures, including increasing range riding, human presence and romoving any sick and injured livestock

A recommendation on removal by lethal or non-lethal means will be made to WDFW’s Director Kelly Susewind within the next few days.

Wolves in Washington: Numbers are increasing

As of Dec. 31, 2023, WDFW and partnering tribes counted 260 wolves in 42 packs in Washington. Twenty-five of the packs had successful breeding pairs that raised at least two pups last year. The numbers top the previous year’s count of 216 wolves in 37 packs and 26 breeding pairs.

Historically, gray wolves were common throughout much of Washington, but were all but wiped out by humans by the 1930s. In 2008, Washington wildlife managers documented the state’s first breeding wolf pack in modern times.

WDFW's gray wolf updates page has more information about pack activity.