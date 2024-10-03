An Othello man is back in custody following his second drug arrest in the span of a week.

On Sept. 26, Oscar Reyes-Terezon was jailed on suspicion of illicit activity near school grounds. Reyes-Terezon reportedly lives within walking distance of Othello High School. He had been selling drugs - marijuana laced with methamphetamine - to OHS pupils, according to the city's police department.

"A vigilant school principal was observing a lot of students go to [Reyes-Terezon's] house," says Detective Sgt. Brent McFarlane.

Get our free mobile app

The supposed drug pusher was arrested again on Thursday. His two arrests were closely entwined - "kind of the same incident," McFarlane says.

"Our [student resource officers] arrested him initially for what they discovered," McFarlane says. "They interviewed the kids, then contacted [Reyes-Terezon] and found him to be in possession of narcotics." The narcotics "matched the description of what the kids were telling our SROs. Some of the kids were saying, 'Hey, he has these kinds of baggies, this, that and the other.'"

"Continuing the investigation, we thought there was enough probable cause to search inside his residence. So we went back and searched the residence and found more narcotics."

A search of the domicile uncovered non-negligible amounts of both marijuana and methamphetamine. At press time Reyes-Terezon is being housed at Sunnyside City Jail, according to McFarlane.

Reyes-Terezon has no known history of illegality, McFarlane says: "We have nothing on him whatsoever."

The Airway Heights Police Department assisted with the investigation, according to McFarlane ("We utilized their K9 - their narcotics dog").