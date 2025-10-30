We have several really great Asian food restaurants in the Wenatchee Valley. One of the hallmarks of an excellent Chinese restaurant is the food comes out hot and fast.

But what about lunchtime fast?

When Panda Express arrived on the scene in Wenatchee, my coworkers were very excited. There was nothing quite like it. Small batches of your favorite recipes, so the food doesn't sit on the steam table for hours on end and then turns into overcooked, gooey leather.

To me the food was OK, although a little overpriced and the portion size was not as large as I would like.

Then along comes Wok n’ Roll Asian Express, 212 Fifth St suite #1, Wenatchee. Locally owned and operated, basically with the same business model, But with a little more variety.

Small batches made fresh.

Wok n' Roll is one of my “go to” places when I want Asian food for lunch. The part of the menu that I care about. (One entree with a side) has been paired down, which means everything is just a little bit fresher.

They do also offer Hawaiian poke, you can get egg rolls, spring rolls, cream cheese filled wontons, Potstickers, Pad Thai noodles, and the best part is the prices are reasonable, and the portion size is generous.

One of my favorite things I like to do when I come in is look and see what either hasn't been made yet, or they're out of and then order that because I know at that point it's the freshest it can possibly be. It doesn't take long to cook and I'm out the door. I really enjoy the honey walnut Shrimp, the Gung Pao chicken and Mongolian beef.

For this visit I had One entree plus one side, the mushroom chicken with fried rice. You can also get it with noodles, white rice, or even brown rice if you wish. I also got some teriyaki sauce for the rice.

The result was a hot, fresh lunch with great flavor that was probably a little too large for me.

Am I recommending this place?

Well, I guess I am. If you're in the mood, try out Walk n’ Roll Asian Express, 212 Fifth St suite #1, Wenatchee

Wok n' Roll Asian Express – Wenatchee – quick and easy takeout



