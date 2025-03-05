What chain restaurant in Washington has the best chicken pot pie?

When you talk about comfort food, there is nothing more comforting to me than a really good chicken pot pie. These days, it's kind of tough to find a good chicken pot pie in the freezer section at the grocery store. (that’s what I grew up with)

When I'm walking through Costco, I've seen those gigantic chicken pot pies that they offer and the only thing I can say is it's too big. I live alone; how can I possibly eat all of that before it spoils? I guess I could wait till it cools down then cut it up into sections and freeze it.

But if you really want a good chicken pot pie, say, for lunch. Where do you find it in Wenatchee?

According to msn.com,

‘a list of four chain restaurants with the best chicken pot pie and four with the worst. These restaurants were selected through my own experiences at some, and others were chosen after reviewing the feedback of tasters ranging from local food critics to popular YouTubers.’

Now, before we get started, I have to admit that I have no experience with some of these suggestions on the list whatsoever, so, we'll have to take the article's word for it.

First off on the best list is Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. I have no experience with this company. The whole idea is that most of the cooking is done from scratch.

First off, on the worst list is Metro Diner. Never been to Metro Diner? I don't even know where I would find one. I'll have to look it up on the Internet. But this is certainly not a good recommendation.

Another chicken pot pie on the best list is from Cracker Barrel. Now, we've all heard about Cracker Barrel. I have never been to one. I'm not sure that I ever will but everybody talks about Cracker Barrel and of course, makes jokes about them.

Back to the worst side of the list is Jason's Deli. OK, here's the deal. Jason's Deli does not make a chicken pot pie per se, but they do a chicken pot pie soup which I believe is tragic. I don't want soup, I want a chicken pot pie, damn it.

Another one on the best list is KFC. That's right, the KFC chicken pot pie. I had one for lunch while I'm writing this article. It was delicious and affordable. It even came with a spork. (OK, the spork is not a plus.)

After eating my KFC chicken pot pie, I don't even want to go to the worst list anymore. I won't even mention that it was Boston Market.

I may have to try the Costco chicken pot pie, but I'm going to have to make sure I have everything ready before I do it because I'm going to have to cut it up and freeze most of it. We'll see how good it reheats.

4 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Chicken Pot Pie And 4 With The Worst



