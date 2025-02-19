A local first grader will be chief of Wenatchee Police Department for a day to kick off the Apple Blossom Festival.

According to a social media post on Wenatchee Police Department's Facebook page, Rebecca Fox, who attends Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wenatchee, will be the police chief April 24 to kick off the festival along with other local Chiefs For A Day.

Get our free mobile app

Chief For A Day is a local effort to create partners between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and the community to provide a day of special attention to chronically ill children.

Each child will be selected and sponsored by a law enforcement agency.

The children, or "Little Chiefs," are provided with tailored law enforcement uniforms matching their sponsoring agency, including badges and are sworn into office for a day.

Locally, Chief For A Day works with Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Wenatchee Valley Fire to sponsor a chronically or terminally disabled child to provide a life-changing experience.

The swearing in ceremony is the kickoff event for the Apple Blossom Festival.

There is an opportunity to donate to the program at the festival office at 2 South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. Just let them know you are donating to Chief for a Day.

Wenatchee Police Department thanks Corporal Ruiz, Detective Cornelio, Sergeant Bryant, Officer Ayers, and Officer Barajas for joining the festivities Wednesday.