Elderly Couple Injured In Soap Lake Crash

An elderly couple is recovering after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle collision near Soap Lake on Monday evening.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 7 say it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the junction of State Routes 17 and 28 when the elderly driver of a pickup truck failed to yield when turning and struck a semi-truck.

The driver and his elderly spouse both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to an area hospital for treatment, while the driver and lone occupant of the semi truck was uninjured.

The collision snarled traffic on both highways for several hours while accident investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

County officials and the Washington State Patrol say the junction is a notorious location for accidents and are urging motorists to be especially cautious when traveling there.