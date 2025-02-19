Washington state voters may soon have to decide whether or not to lower the threshold to pass school construction bonds.

Currently, a 60% supermajority approval by voters is required by the state constitution to approve the long term debt for most school construction bonds that fund capital improvements. Think of the phrase "Bonds are for building"

In Olympia, legislators are currently debating whether or not to drop the requirement for passage to 55% or even a simple majority of 50% or better.

Senate Joint Resolution 8200 reduces the threshold for passage to 55%. Now, HJR 4201 proposes a 50% plus one vote mark to authorize school bonds.

It has already passed in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee

Watch hearing on TVW video at 1:15 mark for more details

But voters will have any final say. To amend the state constitution, any changes to the requirements to reduce the requirements will first require approval by two-thirds of lawmakers in both the Washington State House and Senate. If that occurs, voters in Washington would be asked to approve or reject the changes.

Republican caucus members have long argued the long term tax obligations of a school bond of up to 20 years should have to meet the 60% tar get. Property tax levies to fund programs, technology, operations and security issues in schools not funded completely by the state, must only get a simple majority to pass.

WA state Supt. of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal supports the changes. The Center Square reports the school's chief feels easier passage of school bonds would help rural districts.

The Eastmont School District's record on passing a Capital Improvement Projects Bond has been a series of narrow defeats. The bond was narrowly defeated twice last year and three times since November of 2022. In February, 2024, the bond fell 34 votes short of passing. 11 weeks later, the measure was defeated when it came up less than 100 votes short or just 58.9% approval.

