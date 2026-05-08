Full disclosure, I'm not much of an alcohol drinker. It's an understatement to say that I would be a cheap date.

So, you might ask, what do I know about whiskey? Very little, I do have some side knowledge from friends, and I remember my dad coming home from work and the first thing he would do is fix a nice stiff drink. (It was part of his unwinding process), and I do have friends that will have a beverage from time to time.

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A musician friend of mine by the name of Billy Stoops has a song that I find enjoyable. It's titled, “I Drink bourbon” I told him about the Wenatchee Whiskey Festival, and he said “hey, I may have to come over for that.”

If Billy does show up, you can't miss him; he's not particularly tall, wears cowboy boots and has a Kentucky accent.

Before you ask, sorry, Billy will not be playing at the event.

So, let's talk about the 2026 Wenatchee Whiskey Festival.

According to eventbrite.com,

‘Sip, Sample & Shop the Best Whiskies, Blends, Bourbon and Rye at our Walk-Around Tasting w/ Chef Inspired Bites, Music and Photos Adults 21+ Wenatchee's Premier Spirits Showcase ~ Sip, Sample & Shop the Best in Bourbon, American and Canadian, Irish, Scotch, Rye and Rum, Tequila, Cognac and PNW Distilleries.’

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The event will take place on Saturday, May 30th, at the Confluence Technology Center. (They have a nice meeting space.) The hours will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

VIP access starts at 5:00PM.

General admission, Starts at 6:30 PM.

a few things to keep in mind.

First off, no pets or support animals will be allowed at this event.

Also, no weapons will be allowed if you're packing heat; you're going to have to leave it at home or locked up in the car.

Your ticket will get you in and you'll have an opportunity to sip, sample and Shop. There will be food vendors, live music, a photo booth, and other activities.

Warning

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Anyone showing signs of intoxication will not be served and will be asked to leave the event.

There is also a designated driver ticket that includes food bites, Snacks, Live music, a swag bag, an alcohol-free bar, event photos and activities.

I guess I'll need to find out who's doing the music. It may be somebody I want to hear. If that's the case, I can get one of those designated driver tickets.