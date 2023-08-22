When was the last time you went to a Mongolian Grill? 

Ah the Mongolian Grill. There was a time when we all had no idea what that was, now they are everywhere. I thought I would check and see where some of the best Mongolian Grills in the state are, so I went to Yelp.com. This list is in no particular order so here we go.

The Iron Grill, 17017 SE 270th Pl Ste 101 Covington,



Megan W. says in her Yelp review, “This place rocks! The only one in the area. According to the manager, it's not a franchise so they can make the ambiance and menu as they see fit. If you like stir fry, noodles, yakisoba, and chow mien, this is the place to get your foodie on. YOU choose what you want in your stir fry and how much sauce you get. It's absolutely delicious! “

Khan’s Mongolian Grill, 15858 1st Ave S Ste 107 Burien, khans-mongolian.com

In his Yelp review Erin R. says “I really like this restaurant. Their vegetables are always fresh and plentiful, so many selections, spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, bean sprouts, sliced onions and green onions, celery cabbage and more! They have several noodle choices as well. I have found their sauces are always consistent. “

Wok On Fire, 5500 Olympic Dr NW Gig Harbor,

Gabrielle V. says in her Yelp review, “Love this place- five stars for super fresh ingredients, great service and a unique concept you can't find everywhere. I absolutely love Mongolian grills- my first intro is a now defunct restaurant in South Florida and for a decade I've tried to find something similar. While the grill here is smaller/staffed by a family as opposed to a huge team of people in full on chef uniforms, I'll take good taste regardless of the presentation. “

Hong’s Mongolian, 1220 N Columbia Center Blvd Ste C Kennewick,

In her Yelp review Kat N. says “Another delicious trip to Hong's Mongolian! As always, the food was delicious, and service was great. I can't recommend family friendly restaurant enough.”

Mongolian Grill, 1628 E Washington Ave Union Gap,

Amy M. in her Yelp review says, “Very good food! We have been coming here for years and it never disappoints. The cooks are very nice and do a great job.”

HuHot Mongolian Grill, 11703 E Sprague Ave Ste B1 Spokane Valley, huthot.com

In here Yelp review Jesse N. says, “What's fun about the vibe and experience is all the broths and sauces at the end of the bar, and all the meats in the beginning of the bar. It was fun going in focusing on the teriyaki craving I had, while my friend was fixing the curry craving, he had. “

Wok About Mongolian Grill, 920 Front St Leavenworth, wokaboutgrill.net/menu

Wok About owner Shon says “Wok About Bar & Grill is your local source for flavorful and authentic cuisine in Leavenworth, WA. You'll love our comfortable family-friendly atmosphere, and our exceptional service never disappoints. Our extensive menu of expertly crafted dishes is sure to have exactly what you're craving. “

Wok About Grill, 110 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee, wokaboutgrill.com

So last week I decided I needed to try Wok About because it had been quite some time since I was there last. I walked in and the wait staff still remembered me. I got set up and went down the line and made my choices.

One thing that surprised me, in the protein section along with chicken pork and beef the also had sausage all sliced up and ready to go so I decided to give it a try and it worked out well.

I like the whole Mongolian Grill concept, and I got to have a “sit down lunch”. Nice.