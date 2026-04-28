The AppleSox Found Their Secret Weapons for the 2026 Season!
The Wenatchee AppleSox are strengthening their bullpen with a blend of experienced players and promising young talent. Three pitchers from Golden State College in Huntington Beach, California. Marcel Mercado, Elias Reyes, and Cristian Brewster will join the team at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium this summer.
The AppleSox Tradition and Community
The AppleSox have always been an important step for college players who want to improve their skills against strong competition and enjoy the unique supportive atmosphere of the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee has always been a great place for college players to grow, with games under the lights, passionate fans, and the beautiful North Central Washington scenery. Watch for these three new Gaels when the AppleSox take the field in June. Summer nights at the ballpark are about to get even better.
What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?
The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history.
When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?
The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets.
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