The Wenatchee AppleSox are strengthening their bullpen with a blend of experienced players and promising young talent. Three pitchers from Golden State College in Huntington Beach, California. Marcel Mercado, Elias Reyes, and Cristian Brewster will join the team at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium this summer.

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Marcel Mercado (LHP, Junior) is coming back to his home state as one of the team's few left-handed pitchers. Originally from Tacoma, Mercado has shown he can handle a heavy workload. He is finishing the spring with a 3.69 ERA and 30 strikeouts. His college experience makes him a dependable option, whether he starts or pitches in relief.

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Two promising right-handed pitchers will join him. Elias Reyes (Freshman) has quickly become a top strikeout pitcher, leading the Rustlers with 17 appearances and often closing out games in late innings.

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Cristian Brewster (Freshman) already knows the West Coast League. After a short but impressive run in Yakima, Brewster has been outstanding this year, with a 1.16 ERA and 29 strikeouts in only nine games.

As the AppleSox prepare for the 2026 season, these three pitchers add the depth and strikeout ability the team needs to compete for a championship in the valley.

The AppleSox Tradition and Community

The AppleSox have always been an important step for college players who want to improve their skills against strong competition and enjoy the unique supportive atmosphere of the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee has always been a great place for college players to grow, with games under the lights, passionate fans, and the beautiful North Central Washington scenery. Watch for these three new Gaels when the AppleSox take the field in June. Summer nights at the ballpark are about to get even better.

What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?

The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history.

When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?

The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

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