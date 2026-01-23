Here are some of the most exciting and hoped-for phone features that experts, surveys, and tech enthusiasts are predicting or wishing for by 2036 (ten years from now). These draw on recent polls (such as Samsung's survey of 2,000 people), industry forecasts (a 6G rollout around 2030), and forward-thinking analyses from sources like Tom's Guide, IDTechEx, and futurists.

By 2036, smartphones might evolve into "hubs" rather than standalone devices, integrating deeply with wearables, AI, and new form factors. These ideas blend realistic tech roadmaps (such as 6G and battery breakthroughs) with aspirational wishes from public surveys. The common theme? People want phones to be less intrusive (no more constant charging) yet more magically helpful.

What feature would top your personal 2036 wishlist?

Batteries that last a week or more



The top wish in many surveys (including Samsung's viral poll) is phones that don't die after a day—imagine a full week of heavy use on a single charge. Advances in silicon-carbon batteries, graphene tech, or nanobatteries could make this a reality by the mid-2030s, reducing charging anxiety forever.

Mind-reading or thought-to-text capabilities



A surprisingly popular (if creepy) request: phones that read your thoughts via brain-computer interfaces (like Neuralink-inspired tech) and auto-draft texts, emails, or notes. While full telepathy might be sci-fi, non-invasive EEG-like sensors or advanced AI interpreting subtle cues could get us close by 2036.

Holographic calls and projections

True 3D holograms popping out of your phone for video calls, maps, or entertainment—another frequent survey pick. With 6G enabling ultra-low latency and massive bandwidth, plus mini-projectors or AR lenses, holographic displays could become everyday features.

Seamless integration with smart glasses

Smart glasses or wearables are the "new screen."

Phones stay in your pocket as a powerful hub/compute device, while lightweight AR glasses handle most interactions (real-time translation, object recognition, navigation). Experts predict a shift in the 2030s, with glasses taking over daily tasks and the phone powering everything behind the scenes.

Ultra-flexible, rollable, or shape-shifting designs



Phones that roll out into tablet size, fold multiple ways (multi-fold), or even stretch/reshape. Foldables are already here, but by 2036, expect durable, pocketable rollables or adaptive materials that change form as needed.

AI that anticipates and manages your life proactively



Super-intelligent personal AI agents that handle finances, schedule your day, give unsolicited (but helpful) advice, or predict needs before you ask—running locally for privacy. This builds on today's AI, becoming truly context-aware and autonomous.

6G connectivity with insane speeds and new uses



6G commercialization starts ~2030, so by 2036 it's mature: terabit speeds, holographic comms, massive device connectivity, and features like integrated sensing (e.g., phone detects surroundings for health/environmental alerts).

Near-permanent or self-charging batteries



Beyond week-long battery life, solar/kinetic harvesting or ambient energy (from Wi-Fi/radio waves) could make phones "eternally" powered for light use, eliminating the need for plugs entirely.

Advanced health/medical integration



Built-in non-invasive sensors for real-time blood analysis, stress detection, or early disease warnings—turning your phone into a pocket doctor.

Eco-friendly and modular designs



Fully repairable/modular phones with swappable parts (e.g., upgrade camera or battery easily) and sustainable materials to reduce e-waste.

