For One Night Only: Night Market On The Avenue

Wenatchee Avenue is shutting down between Orondo and Palouse so you don’t have to feel guilty about wandering in the street with a drink in your hand!

Live music, beer, wine, food, fashion, art, and interactive booths — basically everything your group text can’t agree on, all in one place.

📅 When: Saturday, Sept. 20

📍 Where: Wenatchee Ave. (between Orondo & Palouse)

⏰ Time: 6–10 p.m.

🚫 Age: 21+ only — sorry, no babysitting service included.

Best part? It’s free. So no excuses — come out, support your community, and pretend you totally planned this instead of just stumbling into it.

