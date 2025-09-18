Night Market On The Avenue returns to Wenatchee Sept. 20
For One Night Only: Night Market On The Avenue
Wenatchee Avenue is shutting down between Orondo and Palouse so you don’t have to feel guilty about wandering in the street with a drink in your hand!
Live music, beer, wine, food, fashion, art, and interactive booths — basically everything your group text can’t agree on, all in one place.
📅 When: Saturday, Sept. 20
📍 Where: Wenatchee Ave. (between Orondo & Palouse)
⏰ Time: 6–10 p.m.
🚫 Age: 21+ only — sorry, no babysitting service included.
Best part? It’s free. So no excuses — come out, support your community, and pretend you totally planned this instead of just stumbling into it.
