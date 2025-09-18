Law enforcement addressed two Chelan County Properties straining neighborhood safety and resources for years.

Where the Problem Properties Were Located

Chelan County Sheriff's Office said properties on School Street in Dryden and Chapman Road in Wenatchee have been resolved after years of calls related to public health, safety concerns, and repeated squatter activity. Deputies said the site strained patrol resources for years.

Why These Homes Strained Patrol Resources

“These problem properties take an outsized toll on patrol resources and nearby residents,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Through collaboration with our partners, we’re seeing real results in getting these situations resolved.”

How Officials Cleaned Up the Properties

The Sheriff's Office Code Enforcement Team, in coordination with Chelan County Prosecutor's Office and the county's Community Development Department, assisted in cleaning up the properties.

What Comes Next for Chelan County Nuisance Sites

Sheriff's Officials said the county has targeted nuisance properties for more than two years, to improve quality of life in neighborhoods.

County officials said the effort will continue with more problem properties under review.