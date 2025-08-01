Rising food prices have prompted everyday Americans to be more proactive in finding the best deals at the grocery store.

So, which stores are the cheapest in Washington?

To help families manage their budgets, a study identified the most affordable stores, on average, in every state and major city.

This study of affordable grocery stores surprisingly omitted WinCo and Walmart from their findings. We compared prices and included those two grocery chains in our report below.

What are the cheapest grocery stores around America?

Target is the most affordable supermarket in 15 states, including Florida and Hawaii — the highest number for any chain. Walmart offers the cheapest groceries in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. In Washington, Grocery Outlet is 26.77% more affordable than the average Washington supermarket, but one chain managed to top its savings by a small margin.

Here are the 13 most affordable grocery stores in Washington

13) Jacksons Food Stores is a family-owned group of convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. Often shortened to Jacksons, most locations are connected with Shell and other gas and service stations. Jacksons Food Stores is 32.25% more expensive than the average Washington supermarket, the most costly grocer in the state.

12) Safeway Rapid Delivery: Safeway provides grocery delivery daily from 8 AM to 10 PM in most locations. Safeway Rapid Delivery costs 17.60% more than the average Washington supermarket.

11) Albertsons. In January 2024, Washington state sued to block the proposed $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, warning that if approved, it could increase prices and harm consumers. Kroger and Albertsons ended their merger attempt on December 11, 2024, after it was blocked by both a federal and a state judge. Albertsons is 10.80% more expensive than the average Washington supermarket.

10) Safeway, a subsidiary of Albertsons, was acquired in January 2015. Safeway is 10.64% more expensive than the average Washington supermarket.

9) Albertsons Rapid Delivery. Albertsons provides grocery delivery daily from 8 AM to 10 PM at most locations. Albertsons Rapid Delivery costs 10.63% more than the average supermarket in Washington.

8) Super 1 Foods has four locations in Washington: Colville, Spokane, Walla Walla, and Ellensburg. A basket of branded goods from Super 1 Foods is positioned right near the average (0.23% lower) compared to other supermarkets in the state.

7) Target Fast Delivery (or Shipt). Since acquiring Shipt in 2018, Target has offered same-day delivery services at its stores nationwide. Target: Fast Delivery is 7.96% less expensive than the local state average.

6) Fred Meyer Delivery. Fred Meyer’s same-day delivery service costs 8.92% less than the local state average.

5) Fred Meyer is a Portland, Oregon-based subsidiary of Kroger. Fred Meyer is 16.98% cheaper than the local state average.

4) Target is a retail company that runs discount department stores based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Target is 17.40% cheaper than the local state average.

3) Walmart. In a price comparison study conducted in October 2024 between Walmart, WinCo, and Grocery Outlet, Walmart ranked third with a basket price of $15.38, compared to WinCo Foods at $13.60 and Grocery Outlet at $13.57.

2) Grocery Outlet is a discount closeout retailer that provides discounted, overstocked, and closeout products from both name-brand and private-label suppliers. Grocery Outlet offers substantial savings in Washington, with prices 26.77% lower than the local state average.

1) WinCo Foods. According to another study, WinCo's prices are 29% lower than the Washington state average. This could lead to annual savings of $1,800 to over $3,700 for families spending $250 per week on groceries.

