Chelan Douglas Land Trust has produced a handy tool for local residents and visitors to the Wenatchee Valley.

Land Trust consultant Susan Ballinger says the Wenatchee Area Field Guide is an illustrated resource to the flora and fauna that can be found along the shoreline of the Columbia River, the Wenatchee foothills trail system and lower elevation stands of ponderosa and douglas fir trees.

Ballinger says the guide was produced to help anyone identify common plants or animals in the local area.

"If they saw a bird or a shrub or a tree or an insect, they would have a quick way at their fingertips to quickly identify what they saw"

The guide has color illustrations and dscriptions of 35 plants, 14 insects, 12 reptiles and amphibian species, 12 water birds, 13 birds species found year round and 12 more found in spring or summer. 21 mammals are included.

"The focus was on what people ae most likely to encounter in the Wenatchee Valley" Ballinger said.

The pocket guide is laminated for use in all weather conditions and fully illustrated with descriptions and fun facts about regional wildlife.

It is available for a $10 donation at the Chelan Douglas Land Trust office located at 18 North Wenathee Avenue and the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave. in downtown Wenatchee.

