The Washington State Patrol is reporting a pedestrian death in Moses Lake.

At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the unnamed pedestrian, a 51-year-old Yakima woman, was reportedly crossing SR 17 from the southbound to northbound lanes.

39-year-old Rogelio Montoya, of Moses Lake, was northbound on SR 17 at Stratford Rd.

Montoya struck the pedestrian before coming to rest in the left lane; the pedestrian came to rest on the right shoulder.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were factors here.

The deceased's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.