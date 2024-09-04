An organization that has promoted outdoor activities in the Wenatchee Valley for 16 years is organizing a series of outings through the month of October to encourage more people to enjoy outdoor recreation in North Central Washington.

Wenachee Outdoors is inviting everyone to connect through the WenOut Outings program with fun group events like walks, runs, hikes and bike rides scheduled every Tuesday in Septemeber and October

Chrissy Richerson says the WenOut series is free and open to everyone from the beginner to advanced outdoors enthusiasts and families.

"Wenatchee is just the prime area to be able to take an hour of your day and go to some amazing places and get some hikes in, trail running and whatever you are into"

Richerson says participants can earn free gifts and get more details at online at Wenatchee Outdoors.org

