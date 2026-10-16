After Three Months & 270 Square Miles Burned, Little Giant Fire Officially Declared As Out

After remaining active on the landscape for exactly three months, the largest wildfire in the history of Chelan County has finally been declared as officially out.

On Friday, officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced that efforts to recover from the Little Giant Fire are already underway.

The blaze was sparked by a lightning strike on July 15 and went on to burn more than 270 square miles (172,906 acres) of land on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The fire also destroyed three dozen structures, primarily in the Entiat River Valley, and produced large amounts of smoke that diminished air qualities to unhealthy and hazardous levels for weeks on end in nearby communities like Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat, Chelan, and Manson.

At one point, thousands of wildland firefighters were assigned to the blaze, including troops from the Washington National Guard who joined the effort throughout the month of August.

In the wake of the fire, Forest Service crews are already addressing several issues created by its scorching attack on the landscape, including hazards that are now posing a possible threat to public safety and critical infrastructure, as well as forest health.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s post-fire recovery plan announced this week is structured in two phases and will address urgent needs immediately while establishing a foundation for long-term restorations.

“After a 100+ days engaging the largest wildfire in Chelan County’s history, we have an opportunity to move quickly,” says Forest Supervisor Tara Umphries. “Once the embers cool, the recovery clock is already ticking - not only to address hazards, but to restore safe public access and rebuild the forest’s resilience before the initial window for certain aspects of positive recovery closes.”

Forest officials say Phase 1 of the plan will focus on work that is time sensitive and requires completion this winter, when snow and frozen ground can help protect soils and streams as crews harvest dead trees, reduce hazardous fuels, and make public areas like roads and campgrounds safe again.

Phase 2, which is scheduled to begin next spring, will address long range forest needs, such as replanting trees, repairing streams and wildlife habitat, rebuilding trails, and further reducing any risks for future wildfires.

"We have a unique opportunity after the wildfire to strengthen the landscape’s resilience, guide its long-term recovery and reduce risk associated with future wildfires, together with our partners, Tribes, and local communities, we are committed to helping this improve the long-term health and resilience of this landscape.” added Umphries.

A request for more than $83 million dollars to support the post-fire recovery plan is currently pending Congressional approval.