Cashmere-Dryden Airport Day Returns This Saturday

The third annual Airport Day will be held at the Cashmere-Dryden Airport this Saturday, Sept. 7.

The event is designed to raise awareness about the facility and celebrate the community while the nearby Chelan County Fair is in progress.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith says holding the event during the fair allows the County to funnel visitors to the airport.

"It's a really cool time for people to come down and say things like, 'I didn't even know there was an airport out here' or 'I didn't realize that this airport was this large and how much of an impact it actually makes on the Cashmere and Dryden area'."

Between 30 and 40 aircraft are expected to be on display at the airport, including helicopters.

Smith says the County is also in the process of exploring avenues to make improvements at the airport.

"We get about fourteen- to fifteen-hundred landings and takeoffs at the airport every year. That's pretty impressive for a small airport and we're currently going through an investigational study as to how we can improve the airport and make it safe and start qualifying for some of the federal aviation dollars that are out there for improvements."

Airport Day will also feature informational booths, food vendors, and an antique car show.

The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5500 Airport Road, next to Cashmere High School.