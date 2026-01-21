A survey of 5,000 Americans across all 50 states explored culinary traditions and homemade dishes. It revealed food as a top priority for many, highlighting the importance of creating family culinary traditions. The survey identified states known for their cuisine: Louisiana for Cajun food, Florida for Cuban dishes, Texas for Tex-Mex and BBQ, and Washington for Pacific Northwest Salmon.

What survey are we talking about?

The questionnaire, conducted by Talker Research for HelloFresh, found that Louisianans have the highest level of confidence. Nearly everyone in this Mississippi delta state thinks they have the best food in the nation.

On the other hand, several states left respondents unimpressed with their own cuisine include: Delaware, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Respondents were recently asked to choose a flavor or dish that best represents their state; some chose iconic options, such as pizza, which represents New York. California is known for its authentic Mexican food, and Texas? It’s their legendary barbecue.

Whose state food was known for having the best food?

California topped the list (Mexican Food, burgers, and Shrimp Tacos), with New York, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida rounding out the top five states ranked for best cuisine.

And above all, Louisianans know they’ve got it, expressing the highest confidence that their state has the best cuisine (94%).

States with below-par traditional food

Delaware, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

What is the current American theme in America?

Because of high costs to eat out at cafes and restaurants, 60% said 2026 will be the ���year of the kitchen,” especially those from New York, South Carolina, and Alabama.

Random information about Americans and their relationship with food

How many meals do we prepare at home per week? In 2026, the average American cooks 12 meals at home a week: three breakfasts, four lunches, and five dinners.

What states spends the most time eating? New Yorkers (52 minutes a day)

What state eats the fastest? Arkansas (41 minutes a day).

What Dish or Flavor Represents Each State?

Alabama: banana pudding, pinto beans and cornbread

Alaska: seafood, muktuk

Arizona: Mexican cuisine, Sonoran hot dogs

Arkansas: catfish, country fried chicken

California: Mexican food, burgers, shrimp tacos

Colorado: green chili on anything, Rocky Mountain oysters

Connecticut: clam chowder, pizza

Delaware: scrapple, Bengali cuisine

Florida: seafood, key lime pie, fresh orange juice

Georgia: peach cobbler, seafood boils

Hawaii: laulau, poke, loco moco

Idaho: potatoes

Illinois: deep dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs

Indiana: corn, pork tenderloin sandwich

Iowa: corn, pork chops

Kansas: barbecue, steak, chili with cinnamon rolls

Kentucky: fried chicken

Louisiana: crawfish, Cajun cuisine, gumbo

Maine: lobster

Maryland: crab cakes

Massachusetts: clam chowder, seafood

Michigan: cherry pie, Coney Island dogs

Minnesota: Juicy Lucy, tater tot hotdish, walleye

Mississippi: fried catfish, soul food

Missouri: barbecue

Montana: steak, wild game, huckleberry

Nebraska: Runza sandwiches

Nevada: buffets, Mexican

New Hampshire: seafood, apple cider donuts

New Jersey: Italian food, pizza, Taylor ham, egg and cheese sandwich

New Mexico: green chilis, enchiladas

New York: pizza, bagel and cream cheese

North Carolina: barbecue, knoephla soup

Ohio: Buckeyes

Oklahoma: chicken-fried steak, comfort food

Oregon: salmon, marionberry pie

Pennsylvania: pierogies, cheesesteaks

Rhode Island: seafood, clam cakes, chowder

South Carolina: soul food

South Dakota: fry bread

Tennessee: barbecue

Texas: Tex-Mex, barbecue

Utah: Jello salad, fry sauce, funeral potatoes

Vermont: pancakes with maple syrup, mac and cheese

Virginia: ham

Washington: apples, salmon

West Virginia: pepperoni rolls

Wisconsin: cheese, fish fry

Wyoming: steak

