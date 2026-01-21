From Pizza To Barbecue, America’s Favorite Foods Are Ranked
A survey of 5,000 Americans across all 50 states explored culinary traditions and homemade dishes. It revealed food as a top priority for many, highlighting the importance of creating family culinary traditions. The survey identified states known for their cuisine: Louisiana for Cajun food, Florida for Cuban dishes, Texas for Tex-Mex and BBQ, and Washington for Pacific Northwest Salmon.
What survey are we talking about?
The questionnaire, conducted by Talker Research for HelloFresh, found that Louisianans have the highest level of confidence. Nearly everyone in this Mississippi delta state thinks they have the best food in the nation.
On the other hand, several states left respondents unimpressed with their own cuisine include: Delaware, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Respondents were recently asked to choose a flavor or dish that best represents their state; some chose iconic options, such as pizza, which represents New York. California is known for its authentic Mexican food, and Texas? It’s their legendary barbecue.
Whose state food was known for having the best food?
California topped the list (Mexican Food, burgers, and Shrimp Tacos), with New York, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida rounding out the top five states ranked for best cuisine.
And above all, Louisianans know they’ve got it, expressing the highest confidence that their state has the best cuisine (94%).
States with below-par traditional food
Delaware, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
What is the current American theme in America?
Because of high costs to eat out at cafes and restaurants, 60% said 2026 will be the ���year of the kitchen,” especially those from New York, South Carolina, and Alabama.
Random information about Americans and their relationship with food
How many meals do we prepare at home per week? In 2026, the average American cooks 12 meals at home a week: three breakfasts, four lunches, and five dinners.
What states spends the most time eating? New Yorkers (52 minutes a day)
What state eats the fastest? Arkansas (41 minutes a day).
What Dish or Flavor Represents Each State?
- Alabama: banana pudding, pinto beans and cornbread
- Alaska: seafood, muktuk
- Arizona: Mexican cuisine, Sonoran hot dogs
- Arkansas: catfish, country fried chicken
- California: Mexican food, burgers, shrimp tacos
- Colorado: green chili on anything, Rocky Mountain oysters
- Connecticut: clam chowder, pizza
- Delaware: scrapple, Bengali cuisine
- Florida: seafood, key lime pie, fresh orange juice
- Georgia: peach cobbler, seafood boils
- Hawaii: laulau, poke, loco moco
- Idaho: potatoes
- Illinois: deep dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs
- Indiana: corn, pork tenderloin sandwich
- Iowa: corn, pork chops
- Kansas: barbecue, steak, chili with cinnamon rolls
- Kentucky: fried chicken
- Louisiana: crawfish, Cajun cuisine, gumbo
- Maine: lobster
- Maryland: crab cakes
- Massachusetts: clam chowder, seafood
- Michigan: cherry pie, Coney Island dogs
- Minnesota: Juicy Lucy, tater tot hotdish, walleye
- Mississippi: fried catfish, soul food
- Missouri: barbecue
- Montana: steak, wild game, huckleberry
- Nebraska: Runza sandwiches
- Nevada: buffets, Mexican
- New Hampshire: seafood, apple cider donuts
- New Jersey: Italian food, pizza, Taylor ham, egg and cheese sandwich
- New Mexico: green chilis, enchiladas
- New York: pizza, bagel and cream cheese
- North Carolina: barbecue, knoephla soup
- Ohio: Buckeyes
- Oklahoma: chicken-fried steak, comfort food
- Oregon: salmon, marionberry pie
- Pennsylvania: pierogies, cheesesteaks
- Rhode Island: seafood, clam cakes, chowder
- South Carolina: soul food
- South Dakota: fry bread
- Tennessee: barbecue
- Texas: Tex-Mex, barbecue
- Utah: Jello salad, fry sauce, funeral potatoes
- Vermont: pancakes with maple syrup, mac and cheese
- Virginia: ham
- Washington: apples, salmon
- West Virginia: pepperoni rolls
- Wisconsin: cheese, fish fry
- Wyoming: steak
