The Top Rated Hotels in Washington

Do you want to get away this summer? Consider staying at any of these top-rated Washington hotels.

We give you the top 5 Washington Hotels as given by TripAdvisor:

5 - Mayflower Park - Near Pike Place Market

4 - The Maxwell - Seattle Center

3 - Hotel Murano - Tacoma

2 - The Fairmont Olympic - Seattle

1 - The Edgewater - Seattle

Need a place to stay in Walla Walla’s Wine County? How about Bellingham, Tacoma, or Downtown Seattle? We found TripAdvisor’s best-rated hotels compiled by region. To start - let us give you the top-rated hotel in NCW.

The Top Hotel in North Central Washington

Hotel Pension Anna (Leavenworth)

I’ve seen this Hotel more times than I can count. It is located directly across the street from Leavenworth’s main hub. It is a “Page 2” entry of the best hotels in Washington state.



Hotel Pension Anna

926 Commercial St, Leavenworth, WA 98826-1478

The Best 5 Hotels NOT in Seattle

5 - Hotel Bellwether (Bellingham)

A luxury, boutique hotel situated on Bellingham Bay, near the Squalicum Harbor marina. To the east, the king - Mt. Baker looks down with approval.

Hotel Bellwether

1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, WA 98225

4 - Silver Cloud Hotel - Tacoma Waterfront

Tacoma's only waterfront hotel. It is located in the Old Town District - two miles north of downtown Tacoma's museum district.

Silver Cloud Hotel (Tacoma)

2317 Ruston Way, Tacoma, WA 98402-5303

3 - Silver Cloud Hotel - Mukilteo Waterfront

It is located adjacent to the Mukilteo - Clinton Ferry and is Mukilteo's only waterfront hotel.

Silver Cloud Hotel

718 Front St, Mukilteo, WA 98275

2 - Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center (Walla Walla)

Built in 1928, it was named "2015 Hotel of the Year" in America’s #1 wine region.

Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center

6 W Rose St, Walla Walla, WA 99362-1845

1 - Hotel Murano (Tacoma)

Mt Rainier from Tacoma Mt. Rainier from 16th Floor of Tacoma's Hotel Murano CREDIT- Richard Gerhardt (via Facebook) loading...

The 3rd highest-rated Washington hotel on the TripAdvisor website.

A boutique downtown hotel nestled by the Tacoma Convention Center.

Hotel Murano

1320 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402-3411

The 5 Best Hotels in Seattle.

Four of the five best hotels in Washington are in Seattle - the lone hotel not in the Emerald City, Hotel Murano, mentioned above, was rated 3rd best in the state.

5 - Lotte Hotel Seattle

Lotte Hotel Seattle Lotte Hotel Seattle CREDIT- Meeting Pro (via Facebook) loading...

This beautiful hotel is one of the Pacific Northwest's most Luxurious hotels.

Lotte Hotel

809 5th Ave 16th Floor, Seattle, WA 98104-1663

4 - Mayflower Park Hotel

Built in 1927, this refined, European-influenced downtown hotel is three blocks from Pike Place Market.

Mayflower Park Hotel

405 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101

3 - Staypineapple, The Maxwell Hotel, Seattle Center

My family stayed here for some fun Christmas shopping. The unexpected touches make staying here fun. It is located blocks away from the iconic Seattle Center grounds.

The Maxwell Hotel

300 Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98109-4114

2 - The Fairmont Olympic Hotel

It is located in the heart of Seattle - built in 1927 with classic architecture, great food, and service.

The Fairmont Olympic Hotel

411 University St., Seattle, WA 98101-2507

1 - The Edgewater Hotel

THe Edgewater Seattle CREDIT- The Edgewater via Facebook loading...

Awarded Four-Diamonds by AAA and chosen as Seattle's Best Hotel Location by Frommer's Guide. The Beatles stayed here in the mid-60s.

The Edgewater Hotel

2411 Alaskan Way Pier 67, Seattle, WA 98121

