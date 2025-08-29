The delay in the project re-aligning McNeil Canyon Road in Douglas County enters its second week.

Douglas County's update on social media states the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 strike continues, and work on the road has not resumed.

McNeil Canyon Road Project Overview

The McNeil Canyon Road Realignment Project, which began June 2, is led by Kent-based Scarcella Brothers, whose workers are part of the strike. Douglas County workers are not part of the strike, but the County's transportation staff are reportedly in close contact with the managers of Scarcella Brothers.

Douglas County road maintenance crews have been performing dust control at the construction site daily until the strike is over and contracted workers get back on the job.

Union Strike Halts Construction Progress

The County said it's too early to approximate how long the strike will last or what kind of impacts it will have on the project, which is re-routing just over a mile of McNeil Canyon Road to the north of its existing alignment to enhance safety and modernize the roadway.

The County and the County Road Administration Board's Rural Arterial Program's $4.2 million project was supposed to be mostly finished by November.