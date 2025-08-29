Chelan County opens its application period for $221,600 in funding for 2026 tourism projects.

The County said the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee wants to see applicants who can show they can increase tourism and convention activity in Chelan County, boost overnight stays or retail sales, and impact the county's economy.

Lodging Taxes, sometimes called hotel or motel funds, are taxes levied on lodging businesses, including hotels and short-term rentals. Each year, the advisory committee gives a portion of lodging tax dollars collected in unincorporated areas of Chelan County to local projects.

The County said applicants should read the application, gather materials, and then start the application because it is submitted online and cannot be saved.

Organizations must share their budget and show the use of the county's matching funds.

The application is due at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10.