A recent search for evidence in the ongoing manhunt for accused triple-murderer Travis Decker has uncovered biological remains.

The multi-agency search led by the FBI was conducted over the course of three days earlier this week and covered approximately 247 acres of wilderness in the Upper Wenatchee Valley.

The search was centered around Rock Island Campground - 17 miles west of Leavenworth, where authorities say Decker killed his three young daughters, 9-year-old Paityn; 8-year-old Evelyn; and 5-year-old Olivia, who were found deceased from manual asphyxiation at the scene on June 2.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison tells KPQ that although "nothing of major interest" was found during this week's search, there were some bones discovered near the crime scene which are being further analyzed.

"We did find some remains - bones, in an area near the campground that we want to test to find out if they are in any way connected to Mr. Decker. Those bones have been sent off to the anthropology department at Central Washington University to determine if they are animal or human."

Morrison says more than 100 personnel from various law enforcement agencies participated in the search, and that the area is literally littered with potential clues which the expert searchers had to sort between being potentially related to the case or totally irrelevant.

This week's effort marked the third search of the same vicinity since the manhunt for Decker began, although the previous two weren't as large in scope or scale, with Morrison detailing that the latest involved a half-mile wide oval which had already been at least partially scoured for evidence twice before.

As to whether Decker is more likely dead or still alive based on what this week's search revealed, Morrison says he still considers the now 33-year-old Wenatchee man (if still alive) "unaccounted for," and doesn't feel anything has tipped the balance of Decker's presumable status as one or the other.

Morrison added that he's already coordinating with the FBI and other partner law enforcement agencies to conduct another search for evidence in the Decker case sometime in September, but no firm dates have been established just yet.