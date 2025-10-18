Food & Wine came out with their list of 10 Best Grocery Stores in America. Their criteria were based on the store's value and the quality of their products.

Thankfully, four of the ten stores are found here in Washington.

Food & Wine’s Top Ten Grocery Stores in America

1. H-E-B

Mrs. Florence Butt's general store began in the Texas Hill Country back in 1905. Today, they serve more than 150 communities around Texas. H-E-B’s secret sauce? Affordable prices and top-notch quality on their in-store name brands. And their curb-side pick-up is dialed in.

2. Wegmans

The number one supermarket on the East Coast. From Boston to North Carolina, it's hard to beat their bakery and prepared food section.

3. Hy-Vee

Based in Des Moines, Iowa. Hy-Vee prides itself on its home-style prepared meals. Midwesterners are fortunate to have this great employee-owned grocery store chain.

4. New Seasons Market

The Portland, Oregon chain’s playbook calls for sourcing local and organic products. They have designed their stores to become a place that encourages the community to enjoy coffee and food - and hang out. They recently opened a location in downtown Seattle.

5. Market Basket

This is a refreshing description: A place to buy “unbelievably affordable groceries.” Shoppers in the New England states appreciate this, and it has made it one of the best-loved chains on this list.

WA grocery stores via Canva WA grocery stores via Canva loading...

6. Lidl

A German international discount grocery store across the entire European Union and found here in America - currently only on the East Coast - between New Jersey and Georgia.

7. Winco Foods

If I attempt to take my mom to any other grocery store, she’ll laugh out loud and tell me how expensive they are compared to her favorite store. “You should just take me to Winco!” Mom knows best. It is proven to be the most affordable store in Washington.

8. Trader Joe’s

If you have a preconceived notion about never stepping foot into a Trader Joe’s, you’re missing out. If you’ve never visited a Trader Joe’s in Washington, make it a goal to go at least once. You’ll discover a variety of great products, many of which are organic and all-natural, often at significantly lower prices.

9. Publix

A staple in America’s Southeast corner. One of my friends who has just moved from Nashville says they have an upscale feel - with affordable WinCo prices. Customers rave about their deli counter. From sandwiches to chicken cordon bleu - you have to stop in and visit a Publix if you’re in that part of the country.

10. Costco

The nationwide love for this Washington-based store reached a fever pitch during the height of the pandemic. The value is excellent, and their Kirkland brand products are secretly top-tier products in store brand packaging. Kirkland Brand Coffee? (It's Starbucks.) Kirkland Brand batteries? (It's Duracell.) Learn more about what’s behind the Kirkland Brand here.

How grocery costs in Washington compare to those in other states across America

