Washington has many places to find delicious tacos with juicy meats, fresh toppings, and a tortilla wrap. But one Washington location caught the eyes and taste buds of Lovefood in their nationwide quest to find the best tacos in America.

Washington Taco Location Is Named One Of America's Best

Lovefood found restaurants whose food exceeded the usual standard. One spot was chosen from every state, and a popular Washington restaurant has been serving the best tacos, which have caught the attention of locals and national food experts - those who know a top place when they see it.

Asadero, in both Kent and Seattle, serves traditional Mexican recipes, and customers can't get enough!.

Lovefood says:

"Meat lovers will be in heaven at Mexican steakhouse Asadero, which has a restaurant in Seattle, plus one in nearby Kent. Jump in at the deep end with the highly recommended doraditos: three mesquite-smoked hard corn tacos with cheese, beans, carne asada, and guacamole. All of the ingredients are of the best quality, and the tortillas are made fresh on site."

Recent reviews published on TripAdvisor include this from Edwin:

"Wagyu was cooked to our liking. Food was great, and our servers were friendly and engaging. Shout out to our server, Mandy. Highly recommend, and we'll be back again!!!"

And this one, who raved about the great dinner they enjoyed at the Asadero in Kent:

"We went here for a birthday party of 10 people. This is more of a steakhouse than a Mexican or Argentine restaurant. It’s a relatively small restaurant, and the service was excellent; the food was just as good. We had everything from margaritas to steak and wine, a great night out."

Hollywood Celebrities That Own Homes in Washington State Read the full article here Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LOOK: Guess the Iconic TV Show Locations Test your TV home knowledge! We've found iconic homes from the '60s to today. Can you guess which shows they're from? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz