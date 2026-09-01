Florida. Being the home of America's retirees seems like a well-worn stereotype. But in the latest ranking of the best places to retire, Florida sweeps the podium again.

WalletHub released its annual Best and Worst Places to Retire report this week, comparing 182 U.S. cities across 45 measures — cost of living, tax burden, healthcare access, safety, and how much there actually is to do once you get there. Orlando claimed the top spot, followed by Miami and Tampa, giving Florida a clean sweep of the top three.

GRAPHIC CREDIT: WalletHub

Scottsdale, Arizona, and Casper, Wyoming, rounded out the top five. Atlanta, Minneapolis, Fort Lauderdale, Charleston, and Pittsburgh filled out the rest of the top ten — a genuinely varied mix spanning warm coastlines, Midwest affordability, and East Coast charm.

The Pacific Northwest's Mixed Report Card

Closer to home, the picture gets more complicated. Boise came in as the best-ranked city in our region, landing at #27 nationally — a solid showing driven largely by outdoor access and a still-manageable cost of living compared to bigger West Coast metros.

Tacoma didn't fare well. It landed at the 7th-worst spot among the country's medium-to-large cities, a rough finish tied largely to affordability struggles that have hit much of Western Washington over the past few years. It's a pattern echoed across the state — housing costs and tax structure tend to drag Washington cities down in these rankings, regardless of how much natural beauty or quality of life they otherwise offer.

What This Means for Wenatchee Valley Readers

Stockton, California, landed dead last overall at 182nd, dragged down by finishing worst in the country for available activities. For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley thinking about where to spend retirement — whether that means staying put, heading south to Boise, or considering somewhere entirely different — this ranking offers a useful gut check. Just remember that national surveys measure spreadsheets, not the specific things that make a place feel like home. Plenty of retirees stay right here in North Central Washington for reasons no ranking system fully captures.

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