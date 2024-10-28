Water Outage Planned in Leavenworth for Testing on Nov. 4th

Water Outage Planned in Leavenworth for Testing on Nov. 4th

The City of Leavenworth has announced a disruption to water service for some customers in areas of southwest Leavenworth.

The city is testing a portion of the its water distribution system on Monday,
November 4th.  During the test, an interruption of water service will impact several users between 8am and 5pm. according to a news release.

The test is part of the final design work on the new Icicle Road water transmission main, which is scheduled for construction in 2025.   Affected properties have been notified and city staff will notify those affected by any additional scheduled water outages as the Icicle Road Transmission Main Replacement project progresses.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
Map from City of Leavenworth showing areas affected by service outage
loading...

For more information, contact Kara Rafery (Zupke) at media@cityofleavenworth.com. or visit the project website

5 Magical Winter Towns to Explore in Washington and Oregon That Aren't Leavenworth

We love Leavenworth Washington but here are 5 more magical winter towns worth exploring in Washington and Oregon.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ