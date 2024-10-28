The City of Leavenworth has announced a disruption to water service for some customers in areas of southwest Leavenworth.

The city is testing a portion of the its water distribution system on Monday,

November 4th. During the test, an interruption of water service will impact several users between 8am and 5pm. according to a news release.

The test is part of the final design work on the new Icicle Road water transmission main, which is scheduled for construction in 2025. Affected properties have been notified and city staff will notify those affected by any additional scheduled water outages as the Icicle Road Transmission Main Replacement project progresses.

Map from City of Leavenworth showing areas affected by service outage Map from City of Leavenworth showing areas affected by service outage loading...

For more information, contact Kara Rafery (Zupke) at media@cityofleavenworth.com. or visit the project website