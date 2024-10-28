Robbery Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Deputies, Crashing Near Othello
A female robbery suspect was arrested Sunday night after fleeing the Psco area and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies into Adams County
The woman was believed armed with a shotgun and "threatening suicide by cop" according to Adams County Sheriff's Department.
25-year-old Natalie Ingrid Malek Parsadanian from Finley, Washington was arrested after crashing her vehicle on SR 24 near Othello.
Parsadanian was was taken into custody by the Pasco Police Department.
An online jail report reveals she was reportedly facing, at the time of her booking, Felony Harassment, Motor Vehicle Theft, Assault 2 and Robbery 1 charges
Get our free mobile app
Countries You Can Visit If You Have a DUI
You should always plan to declare your criminal history to a country's border patrol agents whenever asked.
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
These 5 Infamous Criminals from Washington State are Terrifying
Take a trip down memory lane and discover the five most heinous criminals to ever grace Washington's past.
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals