A female robbery suspect was arrested Sunday night after fleeing the Psco area and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies into Adams County

The woman was believed armed with a shotgun and "threatening suicide by cop" according to Adams County Sheriff's Department.

25-year-old Natalie Ingrid Malek Parsadanian from Finley, Washington was arrested after crashing her vehicle on SR 24 near Othello.

Parsadanian was was taken into custody by the Pasco Police Department.

An online jail report reveals she was reportedly facing, at the time of her booking, Felony Harassment, Motor Vehicle Theft, Assault 2 and Robbery 1 charges

Get our free mobile app

Countries You Can Visit If You Have a DUI You should always plan to declare your criminal history to a country's border patrol agents whenever asked. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby