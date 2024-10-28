2 Minors Injured, Arrest Made Following DUI Collision in Quincy

2 Minors Injured, Arrest Made Following DUI Collision in Quincy

FBI.gov

A motorist is in custody after reportedly striking two juvenile pedestrians with his vehicle in unincorporated Quincy Sunday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Road T-Northwest.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

According to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman, the suspect was likely under the influence.

"A vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver struck two boys as they walked along the shoulder," Foreman says. "Both of the boys were transported to Confluence Health Center in Wenatchee." The extent of their injuries is unclear at the moment.

The suspect faces DUI and vehicular assault charges.

His first appearance in Grant County Superior Court is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

10 States With the Highest Rates of DUI Arrests.

Marketwatch.com looked at the FBI’s 2021 Crime in the United States report to find the 10 states with the most DUI arrests and the 10 states with the highest rates of these arrests per 100,000 people.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: Confluence Health Center, Grant County, grant county sheriffs office, quincy
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ