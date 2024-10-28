2 Minors Injured, Arrest Made Following DUI Collision in Quincy

A motorist is in custody after reportedly striking two juvenile pedestrians with his vehicle in unincorporated Quincy Sunday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Road T-Northwest.

Get our free mobile app

According to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman, the suspect was likely under the influence.

"A vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver struck two boys as they walked along the shoulder," Foreman says. "Both of the boys were transported to Confluence Health Center in Wenatchee." The extent of their injuries is unclear at the moment.

The suspect faces DUI and vehicular assault charges.

His first appearance in Grant County Superior Court is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.