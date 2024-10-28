Wenatchee,WA Lands on Top 10 List for Auto Thefts

Wenatchee has landed on a top 10 list in the nation for a jump in auto thefts.

Lending Tree studied data from 2020 to 2202 and Wenatchee, Kennewick and Bremerton , Washington were all in the top 10 slots for stolen vehicle reports.

Wenatchee was ranked 10th in the country because of a 78% increase in stolen vehicle reports.  There were 134 thefts reported in 2020 and 239 reported in 2022.   The Apple Capital was also 10th in per capita (per 100,000 residents) auto theft rate increase.

Washington state had the second highest increase among states with a nearly 66% jump.  Lending Tree used NICB data and analyzed the 100 metro areas with the largest percentage increase in vehicle thefts.

The city with the biggest jump in vehicle theft during the 2-year study period was Burlington, Vermont.  The Vermont metro saw a staggering 230.3% increase from 185 in 2020 to 611 vehicles reported stolen in 2022.

A motor vehicle was taken every 31 seconds in the U.S. in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.   Auto thefts rose 13.7% between 2020 and 2022 — the latest year in which national data is available.

The study's author said the COVID-19 pandemic era saw a spike in such steals
In the 10 highest-ranking states for vehicle theft in 2023, auto insurance coverage costs 5.8% more than the national average.

The top 10 models with the most vehicle thefts, 2023

RankMake and modelVehicle thefts, 2023Average annual cost of auto insurance for this model% difference from average annual cost of auto insurance
1Hyundai Elantra48,445$2,63625.0%
2Hyundai Sonata42,813$2,75430.6%
3Kia Optima30,204$2,71328.6%
4Chevrolet Silverado 150023,721$2,43015.2%
5Kia Soul21,001$2,2396.2%
6Honda Accord20,895$2,52919.9%
7Honda Civic19,858$2,53220.1%
8Kia Forte16,209$2,57822.2%
9Ford F-15015,852$2,42915.2%
10Kia Sportage15,749$2,2546.9%

Source: LendingTree analysis of NICB and Quadrant Information Services data.  Only the 10 models with the most vehicle thefts in 2023 were available

