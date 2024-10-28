Wenatchee has landed on a top 10 list in the nation for a jump in auto thefts.

Lending Tree studied data from 2020 to 2202 and Wenatchee, Kennewick and Bremerton , Washington were all in the top 10 slots for stolen vehicle reports.

Wenatchee was ranked 10th in the country because of a 78% increase in stolen vehicle reports. There were 134 thefts reported in 2020 and 239 reported in 2022. The Apple Capital was also 10th in per capita (per 100,000 residents) auto theft rate increase.

Washington state had the second highest increase among states with a nearly 66% jump. Lending Tree used NICB data and analyzed the 100 metro areas with the largest percentage increase in vehicle thefts.

Get our free mobile app

The city with the biggest jump in vehicle theft during the 2-year study period was Burlington, Vermont. The Vermont metro saw a staggering 230.3% increase from 185 in 2020 to 611 vehicles reported stolen in 2022.

A motor vehicle was taken every 31 seconds in the U.S. in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Auto thefts rose 13.7% between 2020 and 2022 — the latest year in which national data is available.

The study's author said the COVID-19 pandemic era saw a spike in such steals

In the 10 highest-ranking states for vehicle theft in 2023, auto insurance coverage costs 5.8% more than the national average.

The top 10 models with the most vehicle thefts, 2023

Rank Make and model Vehicle thefts, 2023 Average annual cost of auto insurance for this model % difference from average annual cost of auto insurance 1 Hyundai Elantra 48,445 $2,636 25.0% 2 Hyundai Sonata 42,813 $2,754 30.6% 3 Kia Optima 30,204 $2,713 28.6% 4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 23,721 $2,430 15.2% 5 Kia Soul 21,001 $2,239 6.2% 6 Honda Accord 20,895 $2,529 19.9% 7 Honda Civic 19,858 $2,532 20.1% 8 Kia Forte 16,209 $2,578 22.2% 9 Ford F-150 15,852 $2,429 15.2% 10 Kia Sportage 15,749 $2,254 6.9%

Source: LendingTree analysis of NICB and Quadrant Information Services data. Only the 10 models with the most vehicle thefts in 2023 were available