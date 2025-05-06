Wenatchee’s annual bike race, Tour de Bloom, wrapped up the four-stage amateur race on Sunday in Lake Wenatchee and Plain. The men's elite and UCI women pros will wrap up their five-stage Tour de Bloom on Tuesday with an epic course comparable to a European mountain pro stage.

Tour de Bloom's STAGE FIVE: Biosports - Ed Farrar Queen Stage (Elites & UCI Women’s Pros)

Tuesday May 6th, 2025

The 62-mile stage will have the riders climb 8,492 feet of elevation gain. The day starts with three laps in lower Malaga. The sprinters in the men's elite and UCI pro women will be racing for the final sprint points of the five-day Tour de Bloom.

The peloton will next head up Joe Miller Road, the same training route that Wenatchee native and Tour de France stage winner Tyler Farrar used to train on. After passing the church at the top of "4 corners," the racers will quickly descend Stemilt Creek Rd.​

The racers will climb up Joe Miller again before taking a left at 4 Corners.

At the Monday evening Tour de Bloom race dinner at Tour de Bloom, a rider mentioned that the attacks for the overall tour lead should begin on the second trip up Joe Miller Road.

The peloton then proceeds up Stemilt Hill, which locals call the River to Sky portion of the course. The racers will roll by the original Stemilt orchards, which Clyde Mathison bought and began farming in 1893.

Zooming down to Wenatchee Heights, a tight hairpin turn to the left on Wheeler Road. Once the riders reach Squilchuck Road, they turn left to head up to Squilchuck State Park and climb to the iconic Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

This will be the first year the bike racers will leave the pavement and enter the upper gravel parking lot.

Tour de Bloom race director Ace Bollinger said you’ll have a decent view of the finish from the outside deck of the Mission Ridge food lodge.

Want to watch the riders climb up to Mission Ridge in Person?

The men's elite race will start in Malaga on Tuesday morning (May 6th) at 8 am.

If you want to watch the men climb from the Wenatchee Heights turnoff to Mission Ridge Ski and Board resort, the cutoff time to access Squilchuck Road past the Wenatchee Heights turnoff is 10 am.

The UC women’s pro race stage will start on Tuesday (May 6th) at Noon.

You’ll need to be past the Wenatchee Heights turnoff by 2 p.m. to access the upper portion of Squilchuck Road and Mission Ridge.

Want to watch the final stage of Tour de Bloom 2025 online?

https://www.youtube.com/@TourdeBloom

More details: TourdeBloom.com

