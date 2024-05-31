FDA: Millions Of Toxic Water Bottles Recalled (including WA)
Residents across America, including us here in the state of Washington enjoy stopping into a grocery store, or a gas station convenience store to pick up some bottled water for a road trip. I’ve done this more times than I can count.
My family has also purchased products from Amazon and stored them in our garage for future use.
If you’ve recently gone online to purchase bottled water - make sure you don’t have water from a brand dealing with a recent recall.
The brand and the corresponding packaging dates could contain highly toxic bacteria.
Many Toxic Water Bottles are Recalled, WA is Impacted
The FDA has announced a voluntary recall of 78,533 cases (approximately 1.9 million bottles.)
The reason?
Routine testing found manganese and three other bacteria in some water samples.
What is Manganese?
The National Institutes Of Health says "Some people have developed manganese toxicity by consuming water containing very high levels of manganese".
The voluntary recall affects Fiji Water sold on Amazon.com from February 1, 2024, through March 3, 2024, with the following information:
Fiji Natural Artesian Water 500 mL (24 pack)
Case UPC Code: 6 32565 00004 3
Bottle UPC Code: 6 32565 00001 2
Dates: Nov. 11, 2023, Nov. 12, 2023, Nov. 13, 2023, Nov. 24, 2023, Nov. 25, 2023
The voluntary recall was initiated on March 4 and is ongoing through today. This has been categorized as a Class III recall since the product “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”
"The affected products were immediately and voluntarily recalled, with 99% of affected bottles reclaimed from warehouses and the remainder in warehouses to be returned" - USA Today
What if I have bottled water listed in the above recall?
You can contact Fiji Water at 1-866-406-4149 for a refund and are encouraged to throw the product away.
