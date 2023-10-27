Don't be stuck thinking, "Oh dang, I don't know what to be for Halloween!" Go get inspired at these awesome places and come up with something fun or spooky, which ever you please!

Buy Your Last-Minute Halloween Costumes *Here* in Wenatchee WA:

1. Spirit Halloween

This year they are located in the East Wenatchee Mall. Where the old, Bed Bath and Beyond store was! Come up with something really quick here!

2. Ross Dress for Less

Located in the East Wenatchee Mall, not only will you find Halloween decor but also choose from the many clothing items they have to offer and make your own costume!

3. YWCA Thrift Store

Again, like Ross dress for less, you can find some cool clothes to choose from! Only cheaper! I shopped here for an 80's Theme outfit and found the perfect choice. Highly recommend!

4. Dollar Store

Get crafty without breaking the bank!

5. Garage Door Thrift Store

Stop by here and get thrifty! Hey Starla! If you do indeed go shopping here, tell Starla that Aly sent you :).

No matter what you choose to be this year for Halloween, you don't have to spend a bunch of money, even if you are shopping last minute. This cool thing about Halloween is that you get to dress up and have a blast, no other holiday allows this and candy to be practically thrown at you to take. Beautiful fall foliage to see while you walk with the kiddos to trick or treat, or maybe you are getting ready for that Halloween Party. Dress comfy, warm and be safe!

13 Safety Tips For Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters While out trick-or-treating this Halloween it's important to keep safety in mind. Here are some safety tips for those going trick-or-treating or for anyone who might be traveling in neighborhoods this Halloween.

Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1