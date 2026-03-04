For years, the steady flow of cars crossing the 49th parallel played a major role in Washington’s tourism. Whether it was shopping in Leavenworth, relaxing by Lake Chelan, or catching a Mariners and Blue Jays game at T-Mobile Park, seeing Canadian license plates meant good business. Now, though, visits from our northern neighbors have dropped off sharply.

Canva Canva loading...

For 13 months in a row, far fewer British Columbians have been coming to WA

This drop started in February 2025 and still hasn’t turned around. Trips for shopping at Bellingham's Bellis Fair Mall or hiking in the North Cascades have mostly stopped. The Whatcom Council of Governments reports that vehicle crossings in February were down more than 16% from last year, which is striking since 2025 was already a record-low year.

Popular tourist attraction Leavenworth, WA via Canva Popular tourist attraction Leavenworth, WA via Canva loading...

There are several reasons for this change, and none of them is simple

The "Choose Canada" movement, fueled by political and trade disputes, has gained popularity among many Canadians. In early 2025, B.C. Premier David Eby said, “If you have a choice about where to travel, avoid traveling to the United States.” Many Canadians seem to have listened. Concerns about strict border rules and an unstable exchange rate have turned favorite Washington trips into something to avoid.

What are the exact numbers?

In July 2025, nearly 89,000 fewer vehicles crossed at the Peace Arch and nearby ports compared to the year before. For businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties, the effects are being felt directly. Instead of spending money here, Canadians are choosing to stay home or travel to other countries they see as more welcoming.

Get our free mobile app

Some U.S. retailers have tried to win back Canadian visitors with special deals, but the numbers show there may be a bigger problem. As we head into the 2026 season, it’s not just a matter of when tourists will come back, but whether the close connection between Washington and British Columbia has changed for good. For now, the border is open, but the neighbors we used to welcome are staying home.

The 6 Most Overrated Tourist Attractions in Washington State Are these the six most overrated tourist attractions in Washington State? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals