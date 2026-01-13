During Pete Carroll’s time as Head Coach of our Seattle Seahawks, Pete was a natural on camera. We came to love him during all the good and the bad. Why? It was his infectious, kind, and upbeat charisma. Before joining the Raiders, Pete taught a popular course at the Marshall School of Business called "The Game is Life" at the University of Southern California. Could he go back to that? Or make the rounds with corporations as a motivational speaker? Perhaps.

There is strong speculation that Pete Carroll will move to TV following his recent firing by the Las Vegas Raiders. Media insiders say he'd be "awesome" on camera on Sundays. He would use his natural, engaging personality. No official network deals have been confirmed as of this writing, following his recent coaching departure.

Pete Carroll speaks at a Seahawks press conference at the VMAC in Renton on January 10, 2024 in Renton. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Why a TV Career is Likely for Longtime Coach Pete Carroll?

Sports personalities like Carroll, fresh off coaching, are valuable assets for networks seeking analysis and color commentary. Carroll's upbeat, energetic style and deep knowledge of the game make him a natural fit for broadcasting. His firing by the Raiders opened the door to a new career in media.

What Media Role will Pete Carroll slide into next Season? (If he wants it)

Game Day Color Commentary: He'll likely provide his insider analysis alongside a Play-by-play broadcaster, and join a major network (ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC) or even Amazon/Apple for weekly NFL coverage.

Rick Reilly, left, listens to Former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis on Monday Night Football (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Football “Round-table Expert”: Expect appearances in the studio for pre-game/half-time shows discussing strategy and team dynamics. (Like Terry Bradshaw, Richard Sherman, or Gronk).

While there's a lot of speculation, Pete Carroll is likely carefully considering his options. He might be searching for the perfect fit to work with the right network whose game-day director hits his vibe. He probably will analyze his options and not rush into a deal. Pete will take his time to make the right decision, which is truly understandable.

