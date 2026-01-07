A Moses Lake man is in jail after allegedly stealing copper wire from the Grant PUD substation in Moses Lake.

READ MORE: SR 28 Speeding Incident Escalates Into Felony Arrest

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the substation on Jan. 3 after PUD employees noticed someone had cut through a chain-link fence.

Investigators gathered more information, including a vehicle registered to 50-year-old Jeffrey Hughes and a man matching Hughes' description who was seen in the same time frame as the theft. Deputies found copper wire and cable sheathing inside his car.

Police arrested Hughes Jan. 6 and booked him in the Grant County Jail. He faces a charge of second-degree burglary.