Moses Lake Man Arrested in Grant PUD Substation Copper Theft
A Moses Lake man is in jail after allegedly stealing copper wire from the Grant PUD substation in Moses Lake.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the substation on Jan. 3 after PUD employees noticed someone had cut through a chain-link fence.
Investigators gathered more information, including a vehicle registered to 50-year-old Jeffrey Hughes and a man matching Hughes' description who was seen in the same time frame as the theft. Deputies found copper wire and cable sheathing inside his car.
Police arrested Hughes Jan. 6 and booked him in the Grant County Jail. He faces a charge of second-degree burglary.