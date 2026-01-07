One year into President Donald Trump’s second term, Democratic attorneys general have filed 71 lawsuits against his administration, using the courts as a primary tool to challenge what they describe as an expansion of executive power.

The lawsuits are part of a coordinated legal effort by Democratic attorneys general in 22 states and the District of Columbia. More cases are expected in 2026.

Why Democratic AGs Are Turning to the Courts

States have long sued presidential administrations, particularly when the opposing party controls the White House. But Democratic attorneys general say Trump’s second term has involved a broader assertion of presidential authority than previous administrations.

With Republicans holding the presidency, both chambers of Congress and a majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, Democrats say legal challenges are one of their few remaining avenues for opposition ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is among the most active participants, having led or joined 52 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

What the Lawsuits Challenge

The cases have challenged administration actions on tariffs, National Guard deployments and cuts to federal funding for research, education, food assistance, disaster recovery, health care and housing. Attorneys general say they are also defending civil rights protections they believe are threatened by executive orders.

Democratic attorneys general began filing multistate lawsuits the day after Trump took office, including a challenge to an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in that case this spring.

According to the Progressive State Leaders Committee, Democratic attorneys general have prevailed in 40 of 51 resolved cases since the start of 2025.

The attorneys general are not the only parties suing the administration. Individuals, businesses, labor unions, universities and local governments have filed hundreds of legal challenges to Trump administration actions, according to Just Security, a legal policy journal.

Republican attorneys general say they are also acting to protect state sovereignty and have largely supported Trump’s second-term agenda, including the deployment of National Guard troops to protect federal facilities.

State attorneys general of both parties have frequently turned to the courts to challenge federal power regardless of which party controls the White House.