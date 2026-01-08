Two people are confirmed deceased after a house fire in Moses Lake early Wednesday.

Crews from the Moses Lake Fire Department and Grant County Fire District No. 5 responded to the blaze at the intersection of Highland Drive Northeast and Miller Drive Northeast at around 1:45 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find the residence fully involved.

Moses Lake Fire Chief Art Perillo says firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly, but found two occupants of the home deceased after an extensive search of the structure.

The identities of the two decedents have yet to be confirmed and an autopsy is pending.

Perillo says the cause of the blaze also remains undetermined and is currently under investigation.