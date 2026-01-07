Ellensburg police are investigating a series of attempted luring and kidnapping incidents involving multiple victims, including middle school students.

Police say that around 1 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2025, officers were dispatched to a harassment report in the 1200 block of South Canyon Road. Four middle school girls told police they were approached by a man driving a blue semi-truck without a trailer, who attempted to lure them into his vehicle.

When the girls refused, police say the suspect followed them, causing them to run and hide.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance video and determined the suspect appeared to be a long-haul truck driver, last seen heading east on Interstate 90.

Police say additional information emerged after a social media post about the incident prompted another victim to come forward. That victim reported an attempted kidnapping earlier that night in the 2000 block of North Walnut Street. She told police the suspect grabbed her and ordered her into his truck, but she was able to escape.

Get our free mobile app

A witness also reported seeing the suspect approach two females in the 300 block of North Main Street. Police say the suspect followed one of them at a fast pace into an alley before being interrupted by a male witness, preventing further action.

Surveillance footage confirmed the suspect’s vehicle was present at all reported locations.

Using license plate reader technology, detectives identified the truck as being registered to a company in Arizona. Police identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 31, 2025.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Mexico employed by the Arizona-based trucking company, was arrested Jan. 6 while entering the United States through an Arizona border crossing. He is being held pending extradition to Washington state.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ellensburg Police Department.