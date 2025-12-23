Police are investigating a reported harassment incident involving four middle school girls early Sunday morning in Ellensburg.

Ellensburg Police say officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Canyon Road. Investigators learned the girls were walking along Canyon Road near McDonald’s when an unknown man driving a blue semi-truck, possibly with a white or silver stripe and no trailer, stopped in the roadway and attempted to lure them into the vehicle.

When the girls refused, the driver followed them. The girls ran and hid in a nearby yard. Police say the suspect parked the truck and chased after them on foot but lost sight of the girls and returned to his vehicle, leaving in an unknown direction.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect or vehicle. The case remains under active investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Ellensburg Police at 509-962-7280.