National Cheeseburger Day lands tomorrow, September 18th, and chains across Washington are rolling out deals that make lunch planning easy. McDonald's is leading with genuine free food — MyMcDonald's Rewards members get a free double cheeseburger with just a $1 purchase, redeemable through the app. Burger King's Royal Perks members can grab a free bacon cheeseburger with a $3 minimum, part of a full week of daily app deals running through Saturday.

Grab your appetite and explore the best burger deals sizzling near you!

* Burger King. Through its Royal Perks program. Get a free bacon cheeseburger with a $3 minimum purchase.

* McDonald’s. MyMcDonald's Rewards members can get a free double cheeseburger on Friday with a $1 minimum purchase. Get the reward in the McDonald's app.

* Wendy's. Wendy’s Rewards members can add a Dave’s Single Cheeseburger for $1.99 to any purchase on Friday. Find the offer in the Wendy's app or on the website.

* Carl's Jr. At Carl’s Jr. restaurants tomorrow, members of the Carl's Jr. Rewards loyalty program can get any burger for half price when they purchase any Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shake. Get the deal in the Carl's Jr. app.

* Grubhub deals. The delivery service has several deals for National Cheeseburger Day. There are no delivery or service fees on restaurant orders of $50 or more.

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* Five Guys' BOGO deal. The burger chain offers a buy-one, get-one-free burger of equal or lesser value. You can get the deal on the Five Guys website or Five Guys app. Add two burgers to your cart for pickup or first-party delivery, then enter code BOGOBURGER at checkout. (Offer not good for in-store purchases; one code per transaction and one redemption per Five Guys online account.)

* Applebee's: The restaurant chain has a National Cheeseburger Day deal: a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger served with fries for only $8.99 for dine-in or to go. In September, you can also get the O-M-Cheese Burger and O-M-Cheese-adilla Burger on Applebee’s 2 for $25 menu (dine-in only).

* BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Friday, Sept. 18, get an All American Smash Burger plus your choice of a personal-size signature Pizookie for only $13, or, for $4 more, upgrade your meal with the Spooky Pizookie.

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* Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one regular-priced cheeseburger, get another of equal or lesser value free on Friday, Sept. 18. (Limit one. Offer not good on lunch combo or kids' menu burgers. Delivery subject to availability.)

* Dog Haus: When you buy a Cheeseburger through your Dog Haus Rewards account, you get a reward for a free cheeseburger to use on a future visit.

* Dollar General: For National Cheeseburger Day, the discount retailer will give you 20% off select restaurant gift cards, including those for burger brands such as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Sonic, Whataburger, and Applebee's. Get more information on the Dollar General website.

* Red Robin: The casual dining restaurant chain is giving you a chance to win free burgers on National Cheeseburger Day. On Friday, Sept. 18, go to Red Robin’s Instagram or Facebook page and comment on the National Cheeseburger Day post, or submit an entry online. The social media post and entry form will go live on Sept. 18 for a chance to win, while supplies last.

* Shake Shack: Get a $5 single ShackBurger or single Cheeseburger with any purchase. Use the code BURGERDAY to redeem the deal in the Shack App, on the website, and at in-store kiosks.

* Smashburger: On National Cheeseburger Day (Friday, Sept. 18), members of the SmashRewards loyalty program can get any single Smash for $1 at participating locations nationwide. The offer is good for in-restaurant and to-go orders or via first-party delivery (does not include the Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash).

* Sonic: Get a Jr Double Cheeseburger for $1.99 when you order in-store or via the Sonic app on Friday, Sept. 18.

* Wayback Burgers: On National Cheeseburger Day, members get a $3.50 Single Cheeseburger (offer good in-restaurant, online, or through the Wayback Rewards program; limit 2 per person). Also, every Sunday through Dec. 27, you can get $20 off online orders of $100 or more.

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