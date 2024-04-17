This is the salary a person in WA needs to be comfortable
This is the salary a person in WA needs to be comfortable
The salary for a single person to live comfortably in Washington has now reached six figures.
A little less than half of adult Americans are single.
Why being single can be more expensive than being married
- Housing: If you’re a single adult, you must pay the mortgage or rent.
- Tax advantages to being married
- Health insurance can be more expensive per person for a single person in Washington.
What is the 50/30/20 budget?
The calculated salary needed for a single person to live comfortably is based on the 50/30/20 budget.
50% of income to necessities
30% to discretionary spending
20% to savings.
How much do you have to make to be comfortable in Washington?
The most expensive state for a single person to live comfortably in America is Massachusetts, at $116,022.
The other states in the top five include:
Hawaii at $113,693
California at $113,651
New York at $111,738
Washington follows at #5 in America - where you need at least $106,496 per year to live comfortably as a single person.
How much money does a family of four need to earn to be middle class?
A group from Consumer Affairs looked into each state’s economic situation and gave a magic number of how much you and your family of four need to earn to be considered middle-class.
In Washington, it looks like you need to make just over $73,000 - to be considered middle-class.
Click the link from Consumer Affairs, to see what the middle class looks like in other states.
