This is the salary a person in WA needs to be comfortable 

The salary for a single person to live comfortably in Washington has now reached six figures.

A little less than half of adult Americans are single.
Why being single can be more expensive than being married

  • Housing: If you’re a single adult, you must pay the mortgage or rent. 
  • Tax advantages to being married
  • Health insurance can be more expensive per person for a single person in Washington. 
What is the 50/30/20 budget?

The calculated salary needed for a single person to live comfortably is based on the 50/30/20 budget.

50% of income to necessities

30% to discretionary spending

20% to savings.

How much do you have to make to be comfortable in Washington?

The most expensive state for a single person to live comfortably in America is Massachusetts, at $116,022.

The other states in the top five include: 

Hawaii at $113,693

California at $113,651

New York at $111,738 

Washington follows at #5 in America - where you need at least $106,496 per year to live comfortably as a single person. 

How much money does a family of four need to earn to be middle class?

A group from Consumer Affairs looked into each state’s economic situation and gave a magic number of how much you and your family of four need to earn to be considered middle-class.

In Washington, it looks like you need to make just over $73,000 - to be considered middle-class.

Click the link from Consumer Affairs, to see what the middle class looks like in other states. 

