9 Costco Perks Members in Wenatchee Might Not Know About
Did you know that, as a Costco member, you can book international trips? Get no-haggle car pricing with $1,000+ savings? Or receiving discounts on moving trucks?
From value-packed bulk items to $1.50 hot dogs, Costco is famous for its focus on savings. The retail giant, based in Washington, also offers far more than its in-store products. From travel and automotive programs to remodeling and cleaning services, here are some lesser-known benefits that members may be missing. The biggest oh-wow-moment discovery for me was the Costco Next online platform.
Costco Travel
Costco Travel offers a range of trips, including international destinations, theme parks, and cruises, with packages that typically include accommodations and transportation. Members can choose from pre-designed packages or customize their own trips. By focusing on valuable experiences rather than just low prices, members can save significantly and enjoy perks such as resort credits and transportation services.
Costco Next
Costco Next is an online platform that offers a broader catalog than its in-store offerings, including camping gear, home goods, and specialty items such as caskets. Members purchase directly from vetted suppliers and can save up to 40%.
Shutterfly
Costco members enjoy a 51% discount on Shutterfly’s regular prices. While Costco offers free economy shipping on orders over $49, Shutterfly currently has free shipping for orders over $30.
Insurance
Prescription Program
The Costco Member Prescription Program (CMPP) is a free program for members that reduces prescription costs, saving up to 80% on medications, including brand-name, generic, and pet medications, with current discounts like $50 off Wegovy. Executive Members and Costco Anywhere Visa Card holders receive a 2% cash back reward at Costco Pharmacy. Additionally, members can access home prescription delivery, 24/7 virtual doctor visits, and $29 virtual primary care visits through Sesame.
Professional cleaning
Costco members can save on cleanings from Stanley Steemer, including floors, carpets, furniture, and air ducts. For three rooms of the same flooring, members receive one room free. Additionally, cleaning an air duct system comes with a complimentary dryer vent cleaning.
Moving Services
Warehouse members can enjoy a 25% discount on Budget Truck rentals, a budget-friendly service owned by Avis Budget Group. They offer trucks and cargo vans priced by daily rate, size, mileage, and fuel, with local rentals typically under $200 per day and long-distance moves averaging around $1,000. Truck sizes range from 10 to 26 feet, with options for local and one-way moves. Additional services include roadside assistance and moving supplies.
For Executive Members who prefer not to drive, PODS delivers containers to homes and manages transportation. They receive free delivery and pickup, along with up to 20% off monthly rentals.
Home Improvement
Costco Home Improvement offers professional installation and delivery for home renovations, including flooring, cabinets, bathrooms, HVAC systems, windows, garage doors, generators, and countertops. Upon completion, some services include a 10% Costco Shop Card, usable for purchases at Costco.
