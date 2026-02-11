Did you know that, as a Costco member, you can book international trips? Get no-haggle car pricing with $1,000+ savings? Or receiving discounts on moving trucks?

From value-packed bulk items to $1.50 hot dogs, Costco is famous for its focus on savings. The retail giant, based in Washington, also offers far more than its in-store products. From travel and automotive programs to remodeling and cleaning services, here are some lesser-known benefits that members may be missing. The biggest oh-wow-moment discovery for me was the Costco Next online platform.

Costco Travel

Costco Travel offers a range of trips, including international destinations, theme parks, and cruises, with packages that typically include accommodations and transportation. Members can choose from pre-designed packages or customize their own trips. By focusing on valuable experiences rather than just low prices, members can save significantly and enjoy perks such as resort credits and transportation services.

Costco Auto

Costco members get set pricing on new and used cars, typically saving over $1,000. They can buy sedans, electric vehicles, and RVs, and enjoy auto services without haggling.

Service centers offer 15% off parts, service, and accessories (up to $500 per visit). Members who buy a new RV can receive exclusive discounts at Camping World.

Costco Next

Costco Next is an online platform that offers a broader catalog than its in-store offerings, including camping gear, home goods, and specialty items such as caskets. Members purchase directly from vetted suppliers and can save up to 40%.

Shutterfly

Costco members enjoy a 51% discount on Shutterfly’s regular prices. While Costco offers free economy shipping on orders over $49, Shutterfly currently has free shipping for orders over $30.

Insurance

Costco offers home, auto, renters, business, health, pet, and life insurance . Members receive discounts on renters insurance, bundled home and auto insurance, and pet insurance. Protective Life provides life insurance with low initial premiums and up to $5 million coverage. Executive Members receive additional pet insurance savings and lost-pet recovery. New policyholders in some states may get a $25 digital Costco Shop Card. CBC Health Insurance Marketplace includes dental, vision, life, and disability coverage.

Prescription Program

The Costco Member Prescription Program (CMPP) is a free program for members that reduces prescription costs, saving up to 80% on medications, including brand-name, generic, and pet medications, with current discounts like $50 off Wegovy. Executive Members and Costco Anywhere Visa Card holders receive a 2% cash back reward at Costco Pharmacy. Additionally, members can access home prescription delivery, 24/7 virtual doctor visits, and $29 virtual primary care visits through Sesame.

Professional cleaning

Costco members can save on cleanings from Stanley Steemer, including floors, carpets, furniture, and air ducts. For three rooms of the same flooring, members receive one room free. Additionally, cleaning an air duct system comes with a complimentary dryer vent cleaning.

Moving Services

Warehouse members can enjoy a 25% discount on Budget Truck rentals, a budget-friendly service owned by Avis Budget Group. They offer trucks and cargo vans priced by daily rate, size, mileage, and fuel, with local rentals typically under $200 per day and long-distance moves averaging around $1,000. Truck sizes range from 10 to 26 feet, with options for local and one-way moves. Additional services include roadside assistance and moving supplies.

For Executive Members who prefer not to drive, PODS delivers containers to homes and manages transportation. They receive free delivery and pickup, along with up to 20% off monthly rentals.

Home Improvement

Costco Home Improvement offers professional installation and delivery for home renovations, including flooring, cabinets, bathrooms, HVAC systems, windows, garage doors, generators, and countertops. Upon completion, some services include a 10% Costco Shop Card, usable for purchases at Costco.

